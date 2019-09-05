The top-rated Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker is the second-generation of the iconic brand’s foray into a portable speaker. And today only, you can get it for $200 on Amazon, its lowest price ever and $100 less than it was previously.

On top of the stylish design that governs all Marshall audio products, you’re getting more than 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. Its multi-directional audio output means it can literally be the center of your party or home and everyone will be able to enjoy it equally. The latest Bluetooth tech will mean more seamless pairing but the Kilburn II also lets you connect to several devices at once. That means there’s no need to beg the night’s DJ for your favorite tune—just drop it in yourself. To that end, three knobs atop the speaker let you control its volume, bass, and treble levels, a unique tactile offering in a world of smartphone-only Bluetooth speaker controls. Though relatively new to the market, the Kilburn II also boasts a 4.6-star average rating from more than 60 reviewers. And the construction of the Marshall will withstand drops better, what with more durable corner caps and a stronger front grill. If you’ve been holding off on a portable speaker upgrade or want one that looks really good as your home speaker and is built well enough to travel with you, this sale is tailored for you. But don’t wait too long. The deal ends tonight. | Get it on Amazon >

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.