I don’t hesitate to share that the newest iteration of the Kindle Paperwhite is the best all-around Kindle e-reader out there. And right now, Amazon is giving Prime members the Paperwhite for its lowest price ever, $90.

The $40 discount gets you a Paperwhite that’s loaded with upgrades to carry you through virtually any scenario:

Bluetooth connectivity changes the game for on-the-go readers and listeners.

The 8 GB hard drive is plenty large to fit all the books you’ll load onto it—and audiobooks.

It’s the thinnest it’s ever been and its battery lasts weeks.

Built-in and adjustable light lets you read in the dark without annoying anyone, from partners in bed to the people on either side of you on a flight.

You can grab this upgrade or save even more with the entry-level Kindle e-reader, which you can get right now for $65. Either way, don’t forget to take a look at the essentials bundles Amazon has to offer or the Kindle Unlimited subscription for an entire library of books to choose from as you please. Snagging a $90 Paperwhite is a truly solid deal considering the discount on the best-selling device but also an objectively sound investment. | Get it on Amazon >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.