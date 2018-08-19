Get This Beginner-Friendly Drone for Over 50% off

Most of the drones you see online or hear about in the news are complex aerial vehicles made for professional remote pilots, so it’s easy to forget that drones can just be a fun gadget for the amateur pilot. The TRNDlabs Spectre Drone strikes the perfect balance between simplicity and advanced features.

We've covered this device before, but today's $69 deal brings this beginner-friendly drone at its lowest price point. Sporting cutting-edge fly assist features like auto take-off and landing and altitude-hold, it also boasts four high-speed propellers and an HD camera that would put your smartphone to shame. With its 6-axis gyro sensitivity, it can 360-degree flips and rolls all along it’s 50-meter flying range.

Get it on sale now for $69, marked down from $149.99.

