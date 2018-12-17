Get This Canon EOS Rebel T6 Camera and Lens Kit on Sale for $399

Even with all of the new and improved smartphone cameras released each year, none of them top what a beautifully engineered “pro-sumer” camera like the Canon EOS Rebel T6 can do. This entry-level Canon DSLR is the perfect gift for everyone from frequent travelers to photography buffs to anyone who just wants more than what a smartphone camera can offer.

Right now, Focus Camera has a Rebel T6 kit on sale for $399, which is an insanely good and rare 48% discount. The kit comes with two lenses (18-55mm and 75-300mm), a free 64GB memory card, and a free Corel software kit. This camera was built using features engineered for professional photographers, then refined for simplicity, to make capturing your memories in the brightest, most beautiful colors super intuitive.

The T6 lets you eliminate glare or capture detail in low light with a simple light-sensitivity adjustment. You can also capture full HD video—and the built-in WiFi and NFC connections allow for easy uploading to any social media site.

This sale is only running for a limited time and is the lowest price the T6 has ever been, so head over the Focus Camera now to take advantage of this 48% discount.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.