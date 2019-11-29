Can’t See the Haters Because I’ve Got my Discounted Ray-Bans on This Black Friday

Ray-Ban is a trusted name in eyewear fashion because their frames just look so. Damn. Cool. (It certainly doesn’t hurt that they were originally designed for military use in 1937, and thus provide superior UV light protection). Most models include several lens and frame color options so you can show off your individuality while practicing safe sun. | Get it on Amazon.com >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.