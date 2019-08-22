From Sandals to Boots and Even Bags, Nisolo Is Marking Down Best-Selling Options Right Now

Behind each Nisolo shoe or sandal, there is a drive to produce sustainably. And that means inventory overflows that, when bunched up together, bring us the brand’s End-of-Season Sale. Right now, you can save up to 30% on men’s footwear and up to 50% on women’s footwear. And with highly-rated and best-selling options in tow, there’s something for everyone in this sale.

My favorite sale has to be for the men’s Huarache Sandal—it changed how I viewed elevated sandals. It’s down to $97 (originally $138) right now. And while these sandals will be a great fit for me through November, there are solid options on sale to carry you through winter. The top-rated Emilio Chukka Boot takes the traditional design and adds a leather sole beneath it to keep you comfortable and in-style all-day. The Emilio is down to $150 (originally $198) and will carry you from your commute to your office and into nighttime adventures. On the women’s end, the Serena Sandal is down to $65 (originally $108). The classic sandal is designed to keep your feet comfortable and breathing. Its minimalist design will let you pair it with anything, from pants to dresses. If you love Nisolo’s style and want to incorporate it into your bag, check out the Clara Crossbody Purse, an elegant and compact accompaniment to all-day and all-over-town excursions. You can get it for $111 (originally $158) during the sale. Whatever stylish upgrades you’re looking for to round out summer and transition into fall, this sale will help. It’s only going to last a few days longer so don’t lose your chance to see your options. | Shop at Nisolo >

