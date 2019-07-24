There’s Nothing to Be Scared of With Refurbished Dyson Vacuums

A couple of weeks ago, I knocked a newly potted plant onto my woven jute rug in a spectacular spattering of slightly damp dirt. I used the Hoover stick vac that I had had for about a year and while it got most of it up, there was still a very blatant stain in the fabric. That is, there was a stain until I purchased a Dyson.

I really don’t have to tell you how great Dysons are, but I do have to tell you that I did not, in fact, get a brand new Dyson. Instead, I opted for a refurbished model that had all the attachments I could ever need. I went for the V6 Absolute that includes a crevice tool for hard-to-reach places, a mini motorized tool for pet hair and ground-in dirt, a soft dusting brush, and a soft roller for large debris. It makes cleaning everything, from the hardwood in the bedroom and the tile in the kitchen to the cowhide rug in the living room a freakin’ breeze. The suction in the handheld mode is just as powerful as the stick, too. My boyfriend sent me a video of the aftermath of cleaning the AC vents in our apartment and it was so disgustingly satisfying it felt like he had just sent me a dirty photo. Technically, he did (sorry, dad joke).

What I really want to tell you about is not just how good this damn vacuum is but the fact that it’s this damn good and it’s a refurb. I’ve always been interested in refurbished and renewed products and I got an insanely good deal on a vacuum that costs multiple hundreds of dollars new. It’s probably the best thing I’ve bought all year. | Get it on Amazon >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.