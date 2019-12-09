Scouted Gift Pick: This Classic Wrangler Women’s Denim Jacket

What it is: Wrangler Authentics Women's Stretch Denim Jacket. This stretch denim jacket comes in two different washes, depending on your mood. The contrast stitching is classic and will add visual interest to any outfit. The seams in the back add a western-inspired look to an otherwise classic denim topper. Give someone the gift of a wear-with-anything piece that they’ll have for years to come.

Who to gift to: Your best friend who has had the same denim jacket since college. Your mom so she can stop wearing a cardigan everywhere she goes. Yourself because it’s a basic staple that everyone should have in their closet.