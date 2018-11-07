Gift Exchange Ideas to Please Even Complete Strangers

Gift exchanges are like the blind dates of shopping. You’re given very little information about the recipient, so you find yourself overanalyzing for far too long. That either means hyperventilating in the bedding aisle at Bed, Bath and Beyond, or waiting too long to check out after adding all the best products to your cart online so they expire into the abyss. Whether you have a morsel of intel on your recipient or you’re going in blind, these gifts are a sweet surprise no matter the occasion.

Gone are the days when we had to wait weeks to develop our photos. Here, you instantly get pocket-sized, water-resistant, and perfectly saturated photos you can revel in immediately and adhere to your vision board. The camera comes in grey, lime green and classic Kodak yellow. – Kodak Printomatic Instant Print Camera, $69.99 on Amazon

The best gift you could give anyone is the ability to zone out, and eventually come to at the sight of something they may actually want to hang in their home. The shower curtain design is whimsical enough to jazz up any plain old bathroom and chic enough to look worldly. Pair the curtain with a set of Crayola Fine Line Fabric Markers, and you’ve gotten them hooked on a hobby they wish they’d discovered sooner. – Black and White Elephant Shower Curtain – Adult Coloring Book Series, $79.99 on Etsy

This blanket scarf is the blanket solution to every problem: It’ll provide extra coverage on a chilly day, create a cozy layered effect to any outfit, and double as a heater when your landlord isn’t answering his texts (if this were Twitter, that would be a subtweet). – Jaden Ribbed Fringe Blanket Scarf, $48 at Free People

Heading down to the liquor store and getting them a six pack is a nice thought and all, but why not get them involved in the process? Turn their kitchen into a microbrewery with a DIY IPA kit that makes a gallon of refreshing grapefruit-forward beer. – Brewdog Elvis Juice Beer Making Kit, $52.29 at Firebox

Tea is the best way to send the message that you want them to feel warm and fuzzy inside. These seven decadent blends of 18 servings each—think Japanese Cherry Blossom and Wild Blueberry—are the perfect way to start (and end) any day. – Organic Holiday Tea Gift Basket, $50 at Buddha Teas

The worst part about ice cream is that eating it is a finite experience, whereas displaying decorative ice cream across your home extends the dream for as long as they want. These beaded, embroidered coasters are a playful take on a household essential. – Kim Seybert Iscream Coasters, $93 at Neiman Marcus

Grooming is a lost art—and proof that self-care goes a long way in making us feel ready for our closeup, or anything bosses throws our way. Do away with dollar store bar soap and all-in-one body wash and treat someone to an energizing face wash, moisturizer, body scrub, and more. – Kiehl’s Men’s Grooming Essentials, $48 ta Sephora

Bacon-opoly is what you get when you combine the world’s (arguably) most beloved board game with a cured meat that has withstood the test of vegan trends. Buy property on The Bacon Strip, pay the pork belly tax, and collect $200 as you pass “sizzle.” Bringing home the bacon never felt so rewarding. – Bacon-opoly, $17.75 at Walmart

Score over $340 worth of expert-curated products from brands like First Aid Beauty to Dr. Botanicals that hide behind 12 adorable pull-out drawers. Honestly, you’ll probably back out of entering the gift exchange last-minute once you notice how stunning it looks above the mantle, and after taking a peek at what’s inside. – Skinstore 12 Miracles of Beauty, $99 at SkinStore

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.