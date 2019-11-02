Show Your Best Friend Why You’re Their Best Friend With These Thoughtful Gifts

Friendships -- especially best friendships -- are made and nourished by memories. Buying a meaningful present for your best friend is extra hard because the well of experiences you share is so deep. How can a simple object draw from it?

Well, it can’t. But with a personalized touch or a warm intention, these Amazon items will spring to life. Commemorate some of your most unforgettable moments together or set the stage to create new ones with these unique ideas.

Ray & Chow Shadow Box Frame: You might not know what a “shadow box” is by name, but you’ve seen one. It’s basically a frame for objects that gives ordinary items a museum-like air. Put a few special keepsakes in one of these boxes -- trinkets, tickets, patches -- anything symbolic of your relationship. It will look like a work of art hanging on your closest friend’s wall or perched on a side table.

Mixology Bartender Kit: If your best friend is also your favorite drinking buddy, give a gift that will double as an excuse to skip the bar next time. Making your own pours, you’re likely to drink less and actually remember the lovely time you’ll have together playing bartender.

BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone: You don’t need to have a party to have a ball with a karaoke machine. Give one to the person you like to giggle with the most. This cute, compact “machine” is really just a microphone that connects to devices, so it won’t take up too much space in the living room.

DIY Etcher Engraving Pen: Buy one of these for yourself, and make something, anything special with a personalized message. Get creative! Think of a quote that means something special to both of you, or even an inside joke. This tool has top-notch ratings, works on glass, wood, and plastic, and comes with a pack of stencil letters.

Rand McNally 2020 Road Atlas: Have you two been meaning to take a road trip together but haven’t settled on a place to go? Make it into a true adventure using this bestselling atlas. Upon gifting, ask your friend to close his or her eyes and simply point to a spot on the map. Then, plan a long weekend. This atlas covers the entire United States, so you’ll be able to narrow your selections based on geography.

Audio Technica Turntable: For the first time since 1986, vinyl album sales are poised to eclipse CD sales. Maybe you and your best friend traded records the first time they were popular, or maybe the experience is new for both of you. Either way, the physicality of record-playing makes for a more communal experience, and few things bring people together like music. Audio Technica is known for its well-priced, reliable sets.

Avery Printable Transfers, 5-Count: Create a one-of-a-kind present with iron-on transfer paper. Print out a photo of something that you know is meaningful to your best friend -- a band poster, the cover of their favorite book, or even an old photo from your personal collection -- and easily press it onto fabric with an iron. Wondering what sort of fabric to use…?

Simply Green Solutions Blank Cotton Fabric Bags, 5-Count: Tote bags are practical, chic, and unisex: the perfect canvas for any image. Especially If you’re planning on using the transfer paper for more personal photos (your friend might not want to explain their most obscure interests to random strangers), they’re a subtle way to broadcast your special relationship.

Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit Master Edition: You may feel as though you never run out of things to talk about with your best friend. But in reality, sometimes you do. Board games are the perfect solution for when you’re feeling less enthusiastic about carrying on a conversation than you are about simply enjoying someone’s presence. Strike up a friendly competition with this updated take on Trivial Pursuit.

Golden State Art Metal Frame Set, 7-Count: Why do people prioritize photos of family members over pictures of friends? Break with tradition and give your best friend an elegant set of framed photos of some of your best times together. They’ll be delighted, and you will be too every time you see them in their home.

Hello Glow Easy Natural Recipes Book: If the spa, nail salon, or beauty parlor is a regular rendezvous spot, consider this book from the makers of the natural, DIY beauty brand Hello Glow. Save money and spend some quality time together concocting masks, scrubs, and even body wraps with natural ingredients for an at-home spa day.

The Rider Tarot Deck: If you grew up with your best friend, you probably spent some time together staring into the future with cootie-catchers or magic eight balls. Recreate those fun times with tarot cards. Follow the directions included with this classic set and read into each other’s past, present, and future. Then, discuss endlessly.

Sweetzer & OrangeTerrazzo Blank Note Cards, 48-Count: Maybe your best friend has moved to another state, or even out of the country. One thing’s clear: you two need to stay in touch! Give them an extra nudge with these notecards. The stylish Terrazzo print will make a nice addition to their desk (and your cork board).

VonShef Swiss Fondue Set: There are few kitchen items as splendidly impractical as a fondue pot. Made for hosting, it’s never going to be used as much as a slow cooker or a skillet. But every time it is used is an event. This alpine set is something that your best friend would never buy for his or herself and it basically demands a get-together. In other words, it’s the perfect gift for a good friend.

