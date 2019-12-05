Scouted Gift Pick: Lightweight, Waterproof EVA Birkenstock Sandals

What it is: EVA Arizona Birkenstock Sandals. Modeled after the classic, best-selling Arizona Birkenstocks, these take that same tech and package it in a waterproof, lightweight plastic. EVA encompasses Birkenstock’s iconic cork sole for a monotone, easy-to-wear sandal that will become both a fashionable option and a utilitarian shoe for anyone. Even though they’re sandals, these aren’t just for summer wear. Throw them on with a pair of socks (yes, socks) and you’re good to go in most weather.

Who to gift it to: Your mom who is always in need of a pair of shoes to run out of the house in. Your cool teen cousin you’re trying to impress. Your best friend’s husband who has recently found himself falling in love with the Grateful Dead. Yourself because they’re the perfect go anywhere, do anything shoe.