Scouted Gift Pick: Chic, Spa-Like Waffle Bath Towels from Parachute

What it is: Parachute Waffle Bath Towel. These lightweight, super-absorbent towels will make any bathroom feel like a spa. The honeycomb weave is made to soak up water and dry quickly, thanks to Aerocotton Technology. This is Parachute’s weaving tech that allows air to pass through the 100% Turkey Cotton fibers. If you want to be a gifting MVP, pick up some wool dryer balls to help when washing (since you shouldn’t be using dryer sheets with towels).

Who to gift to: Your mom who has had the same towels since 1995. Your sister who just moved into her first home and only has one set. Yourself so that you don’t have to keep rewashing the same towel each week.

Parachute Waffle Bath Towel Set Buy on Parachute $ 128

