Gifts For Science Lovers, From Floating Speakers to Board Games

Finding a science-y gift for someone on your list can sometimes be a struggle. Do they want something that's truly scientific, or a cheeky play on STEM in 2018? Are they into showing off their love of science, or do they want to keep things subtle? There's a ton of science-focused ephemera out there, but here are some great gifting ideas for every type of nerd out there.

This levitating speaker is a great intersection of science-y magic and practicality. Use it at your next party and impress your guests with just how awesome magnets actually are (yes, that's how it works. It's not magic, unfortunately).

Introduce some science into your game night with First Martians: Adventures on the Red Planet. Work together against the hostile environment of Mars and conquer where no man has been before. FYI: Co-op games make amazing gifts, because you can easily convince the giftee to invite you over for a game night.

Zen gardens are cool and all, but adding magnetic sand takes it to a whole other level. Know someone that could use a good de-stress? This is the perfect gift for them. It's soothing to use, but looks pretty damn cool too.

Combine the delicate nature of a necklace with the harsh backstory of Star Wars and you get this planetary strand. Featuring planets, asteroids, ships, and more, it's a great way to subtly showcase your love for the series.

This book chronicles the story of "fifty notable women to the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) from the ancient to the modern world." It's a great gift for the STEM woman you know, or a young girl that wants to know more about what woman can do in the field of science.

Take a customizable gift one step further by getting your loved one's DNA sequenced and then framed. You can choose the colorway, or even get your sequence printed side-by-side for a unique couples portrait that will impress anyone that sees it.

Science-focused fashion can sometimes be a bit, obvious. And yes, socks aren't the most interesting gift to give, but these chic, sheer, circuitry socks are an amazing add-on to any holiday gift.

Any budding astronomer will appreciate this moon lamp. Not only can you manually cycle through the phases to learn more about how the moon works, but you can sync it up to the real phases of the moon and keep track through each cycle.

The comic xkcd redefined internet humor, and now Randall Munroe is back with even more ridiculousness. What If? is a book full of actual answers to "absurd hypothetical questions" like "What would happen if the Earth and all terrestrial objects suddenly stopped spinning, but the atmosphere retained its velocity?"

