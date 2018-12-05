Gifts For The Political Junkie In Your Life

On November 7, 2018, many Americans let out a collective sigh of relief. Finally, the seemingly never-ended campaign season was done (for now!). But for a certain segment of the population, there is no break or respite from the madness. And we’re not just talking about the dozens of ambitious pols already running for president.

Campaign junkies, political nerds, masochists, call them what you will, but these folks can’t get enough of the never-ending horserace and behind-the-scenes maneuvering that runs Washington, D.C. Their appetite for all things politics cannot be satiated. So what then will win over the campaign-obsessed person on your list this holiday season? With 100% of Scouted precincts reporting, we can project that these gifts are sure to deliver high approval ratings.

Need an easy win? Outfit the campaign junkies in your life with some 2020 swag customized for their candidate of choice. Given the crowded field on the left, there are no shortage of options here. You could go with a Beto T, a “Persist” pin or a piece of Kamala art. Liberals without a preferred POTUS candidate yet will love this “All I Want for Christmas Is A New President” sweatshirt or a “Yueltide Landslide” gift box from their favorite progressive pod. Stumped for what to get your friends on the right? Reach across the (online shopping) aisle for some MAGA merch or more generic GOP-inspired garb.

What to get the friend who loves hosting debate watch parties (and won’t stop offering his or her own retorts to the questions from the moderator)? Put them to the test with The Contender, a game that puts players behind the podium. The family-friendly “omni-political” card game relies on quotes from real politicians to fuel (and score) talking points. For the edgier election nut in your life, try a Cards of Humanity expansion pack: Vote for Trump and Vote for Hillary versions are both for sale.

Nothing says “I Know Politics” like covering your walls with vintage campaign posters. Like with the modern swag, there’s options for friends of all affiliations. Try a Kennedy for President canvas, a wood rendering of the iconic Reagan Bush ‘84 logo or a black-and white “Forward with Roosevelt” print. Shepard Fairey’s famed Hope print will tug at the heartstrings of that friend who is always talking about how much she misses Obama. For the politics junkie whose house is already decorated to a T, go with this exhaustive collection of campaign art compiled by The Library of Congress.

Your favorite SCOTUS superfan is sure to rule in favor of these earrings fashioned after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s famed “dissent collar.” Gifting for someone who doesn't rock jewelry? Try Notorious RBG: The Life & Times of Ruth Bader Ginsberg. The scholarly type might enjoy The Nine: Inside the Secret World of the Supreme Court. On the topic of SCOTUS-themed tomes, you shouldn’t sleep on the power and appeal of a good political read. Michele Obama’s new memoir Becoming is sure to please the FLOTUS fan in your life. Looking for more ideas? Check out these Scouted guides on must-read campaign books, political tell-alls and titles that celebrate the glass ceiling-shattering wins by women on the ballot.

Help your friends fight the good fight against #FakeNews with a subscription to their publication of choice. We’d be remiss if we didn’t start by suggesting a membership to Beast Inside, giving them inside access to newsletters and breaking news. If they’re already Beast Inside members, subscriptions to The New York Times, The Washington Post, their local NPR station or any number of news magazines should suffice.

Want even more holiday shopping ideas? Check out our huge list of gift guides for everyone on your list.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.