Gifts The Wellness-Obsessed In Your Life Will Appreciate

In theory, buying a gift for your most health-conscious friend or family member should be easy. But in reality, it can be pretty complicated. You don’t want to buy them something that risks suggesting you think they should be spending more time at the gym. You don’t want to start getting into food options, especially if you don’t know exactly which ingredients they’re into and which they avoid. It can be hard to pick something they’ll actually use, appreciate, and love.

The key to finding the perfect gift for the wellness guru in your life (and, really, anyone) is to focus on what you do know about their preferences. Do they love yoga? Chances are good they don’t need another mat, but maybe they could use a similar accessory. Have you heard them say how they want to get more into meditating? Choose something to help get them started. Do you know they spend an hour at the gym each day? They could almost definitely use yet another pair of leggings. Below are some options to get you started:

Beauty-related wellness gifts are almost always a good idea, and this Maggie Wu Celebrate You Self-Care Set is a great holiday gift option. It includes a jade roller, which has tons of benefits and is very trendy at the moment, as well as a silk eye mask with a matching pouch – truly a life-changer for both sleep and taking care of the skin around one’s eyes.

If you’re not looking to drop a lot of cash, a wellness book makes an ideal small gift. Just Sit is a new meditation guidebook that will help any beginner get into the practice, but is also a useful resource for those who already enjoy meditating.

If you truly have no idea what this person is into, it’s hard to go wrong with a 2019 calendar. They’ll almost definitely get some use out of it no matter what. This Timeless Calendar from Relative Goods features beautiful prints that double as visual meditations, and works as a nice piece of decor.

Looking for something unique and special? Saje Natural Wellness makes a gorgeous Golden Presence Aromatherapy Necklace that functions as both an accessory and a way to stay constantly relaxed. You can add a few drops of your favorite essential oil or diffuser blend directly into the pendant, then wear it all day to breathe in the calming scent. Another way to help your friend stay relaxed is to gift a fancy candle, something they likely won’t purchase for themselves but would love to receive from someone else. Chillhouse, a popular coffeehouse/nail salon in New York City, has a line of candles with wellness in mind. Palo Santo & Chill smells fantastic.

Few things are as soothing as a warm bath, so it’s safe to say anyone with access to one would appreciate a bath-related gift. This Me Time Bamboo Bath Tray Caddy makes the experience even better with a spot for a candle, wine glass, or anything else you want close by, as well as a helpful book stand.

Giving the gift of wine is almost always a good idea, but if you know your friend is super health-conscious, it might not be the best thing. FitVine makes healthier wines that also taste good, and they have a limited edition Holiday Blend anyone would enjoy.

Gifting a lunchbox might not sound exciting, but it’s probably something your friend could use, especially when it’s as chic as this Prepd Pack Lunchbox. This doesn’t look like your regular old insulated bags – in fact, it could even pass as a wooden clutch. Inside, it’s a tiny bento box with separate glass containers and a spot for utensils. It makes eating healthy on-the-go very stylish.

If you’re looking for a gift you can splurge on, the new Polar Vantage M Watch will elevate any gym experience. It’s lightweight, the band can be switched out for different colors and patterns, allows for customized settings for individual sports, monitors your heart rate, and practically acts as a personal trainer.

A water bottle might sound like the most boring gift out there, but trust me, this one is different. DrinkUp is a smart water bottle that tracks how water you’re drinking each day, sends you reminders to drink more, alerts you when the water is getting too warm or stale, and pairs with a smartphone to help you hydrate even better. The Hidrate Spark 2.0 is another great smart water bottle option.

If you’d rather opt for something more stylish, this New Balance Heat Loft Reversible Bomber Jacket is something pretty much anyone would appreciate. One side is New Balance’s Heat Loft material that is super breathable, so it’s comfortable even when you’re sweating after the gym. The other side is chic and perfect for that athleisure look.

No one can ever really have too many pairs of black leggings, so picking out another one for your friend can’t hurt. Sure, these Lululemon Fast & Free ⅞ Tight II Nulux leggings are pricey, but they’re also probably the best leggings on the market. They don’t budge, no matter what the workout is, they feel like a second skin, and they’re incredibly lightweight. A cheaper gym-wear option? Elise Grip Strap socks from Pointe Studio are awesome. Yes, socks seem boring, but these are ideal for any yoga or barre lover, as they hug the floor so you don’t slip.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.