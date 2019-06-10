Gillette Launched the World’s First Heated Razor Today — and It’s a Perfect Father’s Day Gift

Despite some options popping up in the razor space recently, most of them have primarily focused on budget rather than enhanced performance. That changes today after Gillette released the world’s first luxury Heated Razor, a tech upgrade in one of the most common grooming accessories in the world. When I shave with a razor, I always do so in the shower or right after (which can complicate plans, sometimes) in order to achieve that warmth factor and soften the skin for impact. For me, this is a perfect solution for anyone with soft or easily irritable skin. That’s no longer an impediment with a razor that heats itself. This investment is available now for the first time — and just in time for Father’s Day — for $200, and could be the last razor you ever buy (or gift). After choosing which of two heat settings (110 and 122 degrees Fahrenheit) you prefer, the razor reaches that heat in less than a second and maintains it throughout your shave. It’s easy to use, letting you fully adjust the heat and, of course, shave with one hand. Waterproof construction and magnetic charging (which holds the razor upright in a futuristic design) make the razor easily cleanable and storable. And all of Gillette’s other great features are here, too, from the disc design it builds into the razor head and down to the grip, optimized to stay comfortable and made of aluminum zinc. Get It at Gillette.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.