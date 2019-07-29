Police Respond to Active Shooter at California Gilroy Garlic Festival

Police and ambulances responded Sunday to reports of an active shooter at the Gilroy Garlic Festival near San Jose, California, according to multiple reports. According to NBC Bay Area, ambulance crews were told 11 people were shot.

The famous food festival is held annually on the last weekend of July and was wrapping up its third and final day when the shooting reports came in. Videos purportedly taken at the festival show crowds running quickly away from festival tents while pops can be heard in the background.

The Gilroy police tweeted at 7:22 pm local time that the scene was "still active" and urged families looking for loved ones to head to the reunification center at Gavilan College, parking lot B. "The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival," they said.

According to NBC Bay Area, two major trauma victims were heading to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center from the local hospital in Gilroy.

Eyewitness accounts of the shooting were harrowing.

Festival-goer Julissa Contreras told NBC Bay Area that she saw a man "rapid firing" with a gun: "I could see him shooting in just every direction. He wasn't aiming at anyone specifically ... He definitely was preparing for what he was doing."

Another witness told the station that he felt a bullet whiz by his head. Another said he saw "quite a few" people on the ground, but wasn't sure how many had been shot.

Thirteen-year-old Evenny Reyes, who lives in Gilroy, was just leaving the festival when "we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot. And there were people on the ground, crying," she told the San Jose Mercury News. "There was a little kid hurt on the ground ... It was like the movies—everyone was crying, people were screaming."

A sound engineer at the festival, Todd Jones, told the paper that he and other crew members hid under a stage until they could make their way to the festival's headquarters, where they are sheltering in place with about two dozen others.

According to the festival's official site, this year's three-day gathering was supposed to feature Top Chef's Tom Colicchio, New Jersey Real Housewife Teresa Giudice, and singer Colbie Caillat, who performed a concert on Saturday night. Master Chef winner Gerron Hurt was also at the festival, making a roasted garlic mac n' cheese.

Country music favorites King Calaway, Waterloo Revival, and Caylee Hammack were set to perform live on Sunday. After the shooting, King Calway tweeted, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out. We're all ok. Sending our love to everyone at the Gilroy Garlic festival and the emergency services at the scene."

The festival—and its famous garlic ice cream—are so popular, Caltrain even runs a special "garlic train" up to San Francisco for the weekend.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.