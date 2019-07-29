THE MOST INNOCENT

Gilroy Mass Shooting Victim Stephen Romero Is At Least the Sixth Young Child Killed by Guns This Month

This shooting made news. Others, from Brooklyn to Ohio, barely register in a nation raining bullets—many of them on kids.

Michael Daly

Special Correspondent

Family Handout

For the first time in annual Garlic Festival’s 41 years, the ever present danger of a mass shooting prompted the organizers have a security team at the entrance check bags and wand all adult attendees with a metal detector.

But the gunman in Gilroy, California seems to have simply cut a hole in the far side of what the police later described as a “secure fence line.” He raised an assault rifle and needed just a minute to kill three and wound fifteen.

The dead included 6-year-old Stephen Romero. His mother, Barbara Aquirre, was shot in the stomach and leg but managed to call her husband.