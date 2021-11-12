A Flattering Puffer Jacket? The Girlfriend Collective Has the Best One Out There

I'll be honest: layering is not my favorite. While some look forward to piecing together their winter wardrobe with cold-weather accessories like scarves, hats, mittens, tights, vests, and coats, I dread the thought of having to pile on extra clothing to keep warm. Puffer jackets are one winter outwear trend I've always been drawn to (especially because they don't require layering), but they're not easy to pull off. And if I’m being honest, I have never found a puffer jacket that didn’t make me look like the Michelin Man with all its extra padding—until I found Girlfriend Collective's puffer jacket.

A few weeks ago, I was shopping online to update my winter closet when I found Girlfriend Collective's collection of puffers. What caught my attention right away about the brand’s collection was its multiple renditions of this wardrobe staple, including vests and longline coats in a variety of cute colors.

As someone who travels quite a bit on the weekends, I need something I can pack away easily in my weekender bag without it taking up too much space, especially when I’m traveling with and packing for most of my family, which includes a husband, two children, and a dog. So your average bulky puffer jacket just won’t work with my style or my luggage space. That’s why I went with the brand’s lightweight Packable Puffer Jacket.

Girlfriend Collective Packable Puffer Jacket I went with black, but it also comes in a variety of colorways including blush pink, dusty mauve, and mustard yellow. Buy at Girlfriend Collective $ 148

The Packable Puffer, which is made with recycled water bottles and comes with a built-in bag to pack it in, surprised me in its warmth and its flattering fit. It’s definitely not designed for the bitter cold winter days because it's more lightweight than most puffer jackets, but it works perfectly for late-full brisk days. I've already worn this jacket more than I ever could've imagined (it's so versatile!)—on outdoor walks, dining at casual restaurants, and weekend trips. It’s become a staple item in my everyday fall wardrobe rotation. To be honest, I should probably give the poor jacket a break now and then.

What impresses me the most is just how warm it keeps me without being bulky or unflattering. It also has three roomy pockets, so if you’re like me and need a pocket for every item imaginable—including a cell phone, tissues, keys, pacifiers, you name it—this is your jacket.

If you’re in need of something a bit heavier for the colder winter days, though, it’s worth considering the Girlfriend Collective’s Classic Recyliced Puffer, which you can find in both a long and short version. Stay warm out there!

Girlfriend Collective Classic Longline Puffer Jacket This classic puffer jacket comes in both cropped, regular and longline versions. Buy at Girlfriend Collective $ 298

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.