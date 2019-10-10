Rudy’s Ukraine Henchmen Arrested on Campaign Finance Charge

Two Soviet-born businessmen with ties to Rudy Giuliani were arrested on Wednesday on federal charges of violating campaign finance laws through a six-figure donation they facilitated to President Donald Trump’s official super PAC.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were taken into custody in New York, the Wall Street Journal reported. The precise charges against them were not immediately clear, but a company run by the two men, Global Energy Producers LLC, has been accused of violating campaign finance laws through a $325,000 donation to the group America First Action, as first reported by The Daily Beast.

Parnas and Fruman are central to an ongoing impeachment inquiry against Trump. The two men assisted Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, in his efforts to dig up dirt on Trump’s political opponents in Ukraine. Among the objectives they sought was the removal of the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, whom Giuliani believed was standing in the way of investigations he and Trump wanted to see launched into Joe and Hunter Biden’s work in the country.

America First Action ended up spending more than $3 million to help elected former Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) after he wrote a letter calling for the ambassador’s firing.

Parnas and Fruman are expected to appear in court on Thursday, the Journal reported.

America First told The Daily Beast this week that the money donated by Global Energy Producers—which, court records indicate, came from a wholly different Parnas-owned company—was sequestered by the super PAC pending resolution of the legal issues surrounding it.