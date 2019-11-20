Give These Stress-Relieving CBD Gummies From Charlotte’s Web to Your Anxiety-Ridden Loved One

What it is: CBD Calm gummies from Charlotte's Web. Look, there's really no denying that the holidays are a stressful time for a lot of people. Help your friends or family take a little bit of the edge off of holiday stress with these CBD gummies. They're lemon-lime flavored and have a botanical blend of lemon balm, L-theanine and whole-plant hemp (10MG in each gummy). The jar is a 60 count, so perfect for a twice-a-day regimen to keep anxiety and stress at bay. This is the kind of gift that you may want to keep for yourself.

Who to gift it to: Your mom who needs some relief from cooking a Christmas meal less than a month after Thanksgiving. Your best friend who is back in town for the holidays and does not want to be here. Your sibling’s new spouse who’s showing up at dinner for the first time as part of the family. Your young cousin who’s planning on voting for the first time next year.

CBD Calm Gummies Buy on Charlotte's Web $ 55

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.