Mogul Who Flew to Space With Bezos and Shatner Dies in Plane Crash

Entrepreneur Glen de Vries, who blasted into space alongside Star Trek’s William Shatner last month with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, was killed in a plane crash on Thursday, New Jersey State Police said.

The small aircraft crashed in Sussex County, New Jersey, shortly before 3 p.m., killing De Vries, 49, and Thomas P. Fischer, 54. The FAA is investigating the crash, a state police spokesperson said.

De Vries, a private pilot, marathoner, and ballroom dancer during his off-hours, was a molecular biologist and co-founded Medidata Solutions, a clinical research platform that was acquired by Dassault Systèmes in 1999 for $5.8 billion.

“Our thoughts and support go out to Glen’s family,” a Dassault spokesperson said in a statement on Friday. “Our deepest sympathy also goes out to our MEDIDATA team, which Glen co-founded. His tireless energy, empathy and pioneering spirit left their mark on everyone who knew him. We will truly miss Glen, but his dreams—which we share—live on: we will pursue progress in life sciences & healthcare as passionately as he did.”