Global View: We’ve Just Vacated Our Position as World Leader

Following President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, foreign intelligence services all around the world have undoubtedly hopped into overdrive. Intelligence analysts from Moscow to London and all the way to Beijing are likely working overtime to provide foreign policymakers with assessments of the irrevocably altered status and stability of the U.S. government. Their bottom line conclusion is probably consistent across the globe: Under Trump, the U.S. government has vacated its position as a credible global leader.

Whether it’s our allies or our enemies, the core assessment is likely consistent and high confidence: The U.S. government, in the near term, is compromised. Based on the necessary diversion of resources to deal with containing COVID-19 at the most senior levels of our government, valuable U.S. government assets—time, attention, or physical resources—that would normally be devoted to identifying and mitigating external threats are being redirected to do contract tracing, communications, and more.

Plus, in light of ill health and quarantines and tracking movements, key U.S. officials including the president aren’t able to fully function. A president cannot fully discharge his duties from a hospital bed at Walter Reed. It’s impossible. Plus, any personnel who have to quarantine miss out on regular access to classified servers and documents, not to mention seamless communications with colleagues.