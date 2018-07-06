Glow Up Your Bathroom With This Bowl-Cleaning LED Neon Toilet Night Light

Life is too much of a struggle right now not to hold onto the rare, small moments of fun and whimsy. To perk yourself up when you’re brushing your teeth or applying step 11 of your Korean skincare routine, pick up the IllumiBowl, an LED night light that snaps into the rim of your toilet.

Combining style with substance, the IllumiBow also fights bacteria commonly found in toilets. Because the light attaches to a splash-proof location, it’s easy to clean. Motion sensor activated, you can choose whichever neon color you prefer to glow up your bathroom. Whether you're potty training your child or want to adult child-proof the bathroom when they come home from college for the summer, the IllumiBowl's motion sensor light has you covered.

The IllumiBowl Germ Defense Toilet Night Light comes in a pack of two. Normally, it goes for about $30, but you can get the 2-pack for just $22.99 now – that's $11.50 per light.

