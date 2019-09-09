God Help Us: A Trump Presidential Dynasty?

If the notion that Donald Trump’s family “ will be a dynasty that lasts for decades” sends shivers down your spine, welcome to the party. The fact that this prediction was made by Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale suggests the likelihood a familial succession will, at least, be attempted.

The reason this idea is so demoralizing is that it speaks to the futility of opposing Trump. There may be a Trump running for president for the next...gulp...24 years.

Despite the havoc Trump has unleashed, he still has a decent chance of re-election. And even if he loses (and actually leaves the White House), he won’t go away. He’ll still be on Twitter, he’ll probably still hold rallies, and the mainstream media will probably still elevate all of his mockery and musings.