‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Is Big, Dumb, City-Destroying Fun

With Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros’ monster-verse goes whole hog into Saturday morning cartoon territory—and proves all the better for it.

Pitting the protagonists of Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters against one another, as well as marrying the finest aspects of those prior two franchise installments, Adam Wingard’s titan throwdown is a best-of-both-worlds affair: grand but also lighthearted, cognizant of its absurdity but not tongue-in-cheek, violent but also goofy. It’s akin to the sort of childish nonsense that kids might act out with action figures, brought to thunderous CGI-ified life by a host of digital artists who deliver exactly what the film’s title, and premise, promise.

The trick of Wingard’s tentpole (out March 31 in theaters and HBO Max) is concocting a decent excuse to have its central characters square off, and Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein’s script achieves this feat in its first few minutes. Kong is now a resident of a Skull Island encased in a protective bio-dome, but he’s not happy about it, and is only kept calm by Jia (Kaylee Hottle), who’s the adopted daughter of “Kong Whisperer” Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall), and a Skull Island native whom Kong saved from death and, um, loves. Kong has to remain securely hidden away because, if not, Godzilla will sense his presence and go after him, given that they’re ancient rivals and will fight to the death to establish their apex predator status.