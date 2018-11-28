What do you like to drink after a shift? “After a shift, I reach for a crisp glass of Loire white wine, usually Muscadet. (Unless there’s some Champagne available.).”

What is the all-time best dive bar jukebox song? ““One Bourbon, One Scotch, and One Beer”—the George Thorogood version.”

Name the first good wine you ever drank and where you had it. “Corton Grand Cru 1993 Louis Latour during my first waiter gig in NYC (The Merlot Bar & Grill, 1997). A guest gave me a taste and I hadn’t had anything with that vibrancy and richness before.”

What book on wine is your go-to resource? “The Wines of Burgundy, Clive Coates.”

Name the wine region that took you the longest to truly understand. “Burgundy, I will never fully understand it but the journey continues to be satisfying.”

What’s your favorite wine and food pairing? “Roast chicken and red Burgundy.”

What’s the most common wine myth you have to debunk? “That riesling is always sweet.”

What’s your favorite bottle of wine under $20? “Domaine des Billards Saint-Amour, Beaujolais”

What’s your favorite bottle of wine over $1,000? “Coche-Dury Corton-Charlemagne.”

What tool do you use to open a bottle? “Laguiole wine key for younger wines; for older wines, The Durand is indispensable.”

John Slover is the Major Food Group’s Corporate Beverage Director.

Interview has been condensed and edited.