What do you like to drink after a shift? “Rhum agricole & Tonic.”

What is the all-time best dive bar jukebox song? ““Move On Up” by Curtis Mayfield.”

What drink should be banished and why? “Anything ordered as ‘not that sweet’ because any great cocktail will be well-balanced.”

Name the first good drink you ever drank and where you had it. “Shaken Daiquiri at the Rittenhouse Hotel in Philly.”

What book on cocktails or spirits is your go-to resource? “Liquid Intelligence by Dave Arnold, The Flavor Bible and Jeff Berry’s Intoxica.”

What’s your favorite bottle of booze that costs less than $25? “Wray & Nephew Rum”

What’s your favorite bottle of booze that costs more than $100? “Foursquare Principia Rum.”

What’s your favorite cocktail and food pairing? “A 50/50 Gin Martini & oysters.”

What drink are you most proud of creating? “Our modern riff on a Polynesian Spell on the Three Dots and a Dash menu.”

What’s your favorite shot-and-a-beer combination? “Sake and Asahi Beer.”

What is the one tool that you always make sure to pack when you’re traveling for business? “Always bring bar towels and snacks.”

Kevin Beary is the beverage director at Chicago’s tiki haven Three Dots and a Dash.

Interview has been condensed and edited.