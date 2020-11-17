Thank you to the House of Suntory for partnering with Half Full and sponsoring this special edition of 10 Rounds

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I was inspired to create a drink that highlights the citrus and tea-like flavors I found in the Roku Gin while bridging the gap between delicate refreshing and strong sophisticated. I also thought it important to create a fun and easily replicated drink that paves the way for minimal future prep at home!”

When would you serve this drink? “I really think this drink works well in the apéritif format, a strong end to the night or as a beverage accompaniment to relaxing anywhere.”

What music would you pair it with? “I see myself enjoying this drink listening to Anita O’Day.”

What food would you pair it with? “Raw oysters, buttery fish dishes, cheese courses to name a few. I think it would work well with cuisines that use strong aromatic spices as well.”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “After a lot of thought, I would love to make this drink for Terry Gross. I think that would be fun.”

What advice would you give someone making this drink? “Take your time. This drink is easy, but still detail oriented. Make sure you taste it before pouring it in a chilled glass to make sure it’s perfect!”

Why do you think Roku® Gin works so well in this recipe? “Its botanicals lend a wonderful floral and tea like aroma. It’s both delicate and strong enough to showcase against all the ingredients.”

How do you explain the recent rise in popularity of Japanese spirits in America? “I think the exposure to Japanese spirits came after picking up so many awards in recent years, at least that is when I remember starting to pay attention to them. It’s really cool to see what Japanese distilleries use in terms of flavor and innovation, and I think that creates a lot of interest.”

What book on cocktails or spirits is your go-to resource? “It is hard to choose just one!”

What is your favorite piece of barware? “My wife bought me a personalized Laguiole wine key with a rosewood handle. I always have it in my pocket.”

Roku Hanami

By Patrick Orlovsky

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Roku® Gin (Order on Drizly)

1 part Blanc vermouth

.25 part Herbal liqueur

.25 part Maraschino liqueur

2 dashes Orange bitters

8-10 drops Citric acid solution (optional)

Garnish: Lemon peel

Glass: Cocktail

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Roku® Gin, 43% Alc./Vol. ©2020 Beam Suntory Import Co., Chicago, IL. Drink Responsibly.