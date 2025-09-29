‘Golden Bachelor’ Star Reveals How She Beat Hair Loss at 60

If you want hair, skincare, and makeup advice that stands the test of time, your best bet is to get it from someone who still looks breathtaking in her sixties and seventies.

On Sept. 24, the second season of The Golden Bachelor premiered. In the hit ABC reality show, 23 women, all aged 58 and up, look to find love with one coveted bachelor. This season, the hopeful bachelorettes vie to win over Mel Owens, a 66-year-old lawyer and former NFL star. Similar to the original Bachelor and Bachelorette series, The Golden Bachelor sees contestants dressing their very best, and in a recent interview with Allure, this season’s cast members revealed their go-to tips and longtime secrets to radiant, ageless beauty.

Cindy, a strikingly pretty retired biomedical engineer with voluminous chestnut hair, revealed to Allure that she struggled with hair loss after having COVID some years back. “I lost about one-third of my hair density. My hair was shedding in clumps,” she told the beauty publication. The 60-year-old mother of three contacted a physician who subsequently prescribed her a combination of “oral medications, topical treatments, and injectable interventions.” Now, her hair is back to its full glory, and she swears by “the chewable Biotin + Minoxidil from Hers and a finasteride prescription,” as well as Nutrafol’s hair serum and “injectable exosomes.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, finasteride is a medication primarily prescribed for men experiencing hair loss. Injectable exosomes, on the other hand, are a form of “regenerative therapy”—stem cells that, among other things, stimulate collagen production and induce hair growth.

Then, there’s Andra, a retired federal worker who was shockingly eliminated in the first episode, but not before we had a moment to admire her glowing complexion. The grandmother revealed to Allure that she never skips the retinol step of her skincare routine. “I have used prescription Retin-A cream 0.05 percent on my neck and face every evening for 36 years,” she said, adding, “I am 77 years old, and my facial wrinkles are limited and have been forming around my eyes just in the past four years.”

'The Golden Bachelor' contestant Andra, who swears by her Retin-A prescription. ABC

This season’s radiant contestants steal the spotlight from the bachelor, so it’s no wonder that we all want to steal their beauty secrets. Interested in more tips from these head-turning women over 60? Check out the insights of other contestants who raved to Allure about their love of dermaplaning, monthly facials, and injectables (including Botox), among many other must-know treatments, techniques, and products.