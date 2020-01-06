Jennifer Lopez Brings the Drama to the Golden Globes Red Carpet

I do love zazzy dresses like this one worn by Joey King, which are part glamour, part optical illusion to get the internet all worked up about what shapes they see.

What, you don’t see a cow jumping over the moon? What’s wrong with you?

Cynthia Erivo in a beautiful dress in black and white, draping artfully from the shoulders yet with vintage glamour.

Let me tell you about the forever hotness of Pierce Brosnan. Or just watch The Thomas Crown Affair and melt like toffee in a simmering pan. Here, yet again, Pierce Brosnan is hot.

Sunny day, sweepin’ the clouds away! Big Bird-echoing couture, done magnificently by Zoey Deutch.

Errr, ummm, J.Lo was clearly influenced by the presents under the Christmas tree. Love the bow. Hope she doesn’t end up hooked on a door handle.

Awkwafina brings classic drama.

Tiffany Haddish in pink fabulousness, and one of the few people speaking sense on the red carpet. Another three hours of her, please.

Saoirse Ronan in sparkle done subtle.

Reese Witherspoon in regal white, off-the-shoulder.

Charlize Theron wearing two dresses in conflict. A Franken-frock. I’m not sure of the winner. But there’s free champagne inside, so who cares, tbh.

Black stripes on trousers and sleeves win Barry Jenkins an evening menswear award.

Wesley Snipes in rich color, and wing collars to take your eye out.

Gwyneth Paltrow in a lot of dress that shows quite a bit of body. E! viewers saw a lot more flesh than they may have thought after a scintillating discussion about the contents of her pantry.

If you can’t stand the ugly, war drum-beating reality of our new year, this is Dakota Fanning’s princess dress for you.

Fierce dress, fierce look. Do not get in Gillian Anderson’s way this evening.

Nina Parker showcasing the many powers of gold.

Beanie Feldstein in a beautiful navy dress, and one of the wittiest and most impressive performers at the Globes.

Kate McKinnon knows a good black trouser suit to command an audience. Rudy, take note.

All the awards, acting and fashion and otherwise please, for The Farewell’s Zhao Shuzhen. Beautiful red dress is a Globes red carpet highlight.

Lee Jeong-eun, Cho Yeo-jeong, and Song Kang-ho from Parasite a) look fabulous and b) provide this still-shook Parasite viewer proof of their alive-ness.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are so pretty and sweet-seeming, it’s all a bit much for 7:30 in the evening.

Jennifer Aniston in a simple black gown; the mark of true stardom is not having to try. And tonight is an evening out with friends...

Fleabag creator/all-around purveyor of excellence Phoebe Waller-Bridge rocks a trouser suit.

Scarlett Johansson in a winning red? Tbc.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in a beautiful dress and a rare splash of color on a conservative carpet.

Thank you, Winnie Harlow, for dressing the heck up.

And our Queen Olivia Colman wore red.

He’s here. You’ve seen his character on the roof in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, right? Tonight he’s a tuxedo’d Brad Pitt doing supreme Brad Pitt.

Would we all could be Kathy Bates. This is how to do the red carpet.

Yes, Eddie Murphy, you do not have to wear a shirt or tie!

Nicholas Braun makes us go misty. This is why Cousin Greg makes us go misty! He’s so Cousin Greg!

Love Bel Powley's stunning curiosity; a brilliant liberator from the sea of black and sober convention.

Hot Priest Andrew Scott thankfully on brand.

Thank you, Kaitlyn Dever, for joining forces with Bel Powley and actually playing dress-up for the evening!

Sofía Carson in a fairytale retold with mischief and attitude.

Zoë Kravitz: well spotted.

Jodie Comer wins the red carpet, because Villanelle would win the red carpet, especially mixing green and yellow in a work of sartorial sculpture.

Wowwww, this silver dress on Lucy Boynton is gorgeous and unsettling all at once.

Kerry Washington in tailored, severe brilliance.

Big Little old-school glamour, delivered devastatingly by Shailene Woodley.

Cate Blanchett: I have no idea what is happening here, and I love the confusion.