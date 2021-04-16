This Is My Little Secret to Living More Sustainably

Living sustainably, or at least, more sustainably, is difficult to do. Composting in NYC just isn’t going to happen (my trash was way too stinky). Even though I know there are tons of other swaps to make, I kinda feel like I need someone to curate everything for me, to make my sustainable shopping experience easier. That’s where Goldune comes in.

Think of Goldune as the Food52 shop for sustainable products. They have everything I could ever want all in one place - including things I didn’t even know were sustainable. For example, instead of using plastic food storage, I love their small pods, which are perfect for on the go snacking or just popping into the fridge for later.

Small Pod Set Buy at Goldune $ 24

They also sell cuter versions of some of our favorite reusable swaps already. For example, their reusable dish towels have fun fruit designs that have forever spruced up my kitchen (while largely getting rid of any single use paper towels I choose to use). They also sell Beeswax food wraps, another great way to transport and store food as opposed to single-use plastic bags or wrap. These ones have a fun design that you’ll want to use again and again.

Reusable Towels Buy at Goldune $ 24

Beeswax Food Wrap Buy at Goldune $ 24

Perhaps my favorite part of the site though is their “New to Sustainability” column. Instead of swaps that might be more difficult to make like, they offer an array of suggestions that are good for the planet but won’t make your life increasingly difficult. I’m talking about sponges that have no plastic, tree-free toilet paper, even biodegradable floss picks.

In short, Goldune’s mission seems to be that sustainability doesn’t have to be a burden—instead swaps can be easy, fun, and even design worthy. Shopping their site definitely makes me forget I’m even trying to be sustainable—I just want to be thanks to the way they’ve curated it.

