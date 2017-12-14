‘Good Morning America’ Host Robin Roberts Disses Omarosa: ‘Bye, Felicia’

The morning after it was reported that Omarosa Manigault-Newman was ousted from the White House in a fittingly reality-TV-like fashion, the former Apprentice villain told ABC’s Good Morning America that she has a “profound story” to tell about her time in the Trump administration.

Omarosa’s tenure there lasted less than a year, and as The Daily Beast reported on Wednesday, she allegedly attempted to “storm the [White House] residence” to confront her only ally—the president—after being cut loose by chief-of-staff John Kelly.

Her departure effectively marks the end of a political relationship that included Omarosa being “the most despised” person in a drama-riddled White House, despite her being among Trump’s most shameless boosters (“Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump,” she’s infamously said).

Speaking with GMA host Michael Strahan, Omarosa disputed the notion she was fired (of course), and insisted that all stories about her dramatic exit come from “one person who... has a personal vendetta against me.”

“I had more access than most and people had problems with that,” she said of why her ex-colleagues might have disliked her. “People had problems with my 14-year relationship with this president, but I’ve always been loyal to him, straightforward, and I’ve provided him with the support that he’s needed throughout this year.”

Despite that professed loyalty, Manigault-Newman—ever the savvy ex-Apprentice contestant—hinted she plans to write a tell-all on her time with Team Trump.

“As the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable,” she explained, “that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and people and when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear.”

Not everyone bought Omarosa’s sincerity in seeking to capitalize upon her short-lived White House career.

Moments after the interview ended, a skeptical Robin Roberts said on-air: “She said she has a story to tell, and I’m sure she’ll be selling that story. Yeah, she will.” And then, referencing an oft-quoted barb from Ice Cube’s Friday movie:

“Bye, Felicia.”