Bernie’s Gone, and Trump Is Screwed. Here’s How Biden Wins.

There are few things Donald Trump wanted more in 2020 than Bernie Sanders as the Democratic nominee. I mean, maybe a sack of Filet-O-Fish sandwiches borne to his bedside by a brace of pliant porn starlets with ironclad NDAs, but speaking politically, Bernie was Donald's 2020 dream date.

Comrade Sanders was a fast-track to Trump holding on to Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and his new home state of Florida on his way to winning 40-plus states.

Instead, Donald John Trump will face Joseph Robinette Biden in the Fall, and he is not happy about it.