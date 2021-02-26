Goodbye, Harry and Meghan. Arise, the Royal ‘Magnificent Seven’

The last time that the impending demise of the British monarchy was proclaimed with real conviction it was outside the flower-strewn gates of Kensington Palace, as a shell-shocked nation absorbed the tragic death of Princess Diana.

Such was the global and national anger at the monarchy in the strange weeks before and after Diana’s funeral, that it really did seem possible the whole edifice of gilt and gold might topple to the ground and be revealed as nothing more than a moth-eaten music hall set.

Ironically, it was Queen Elizabeth, the figurehead of the institution of monarchy which was being indicted for its cruelty hourly on the news, who came to the rescue, confounding the critics and republicans with her famous “as a grandmother” speech. She reportedly received help on its composition from that master of ’90s spin, Tony Blair.