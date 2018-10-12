GOP Candidate Threatens to ‘Stomp All Over’ Gov. Tom Wolf’s Face With ‘Golf Spikes’

The Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor—down double-digits in most polls—released a video Friday threatening his opponent Gov. Tom Wolf.

Standing next to a chair with a pile of paychecks on it, as the sound of traffic could be heard in the background, Scott Wagner yelled into the camera for a Facebook Live video about his opponent.

After an unhinged rant about “negative attack ads” in the state, the former state senator said: “Well, Governor Wolf, let me tell you what, between now and Nov. 6, you better put a catcher’s mask on your face, because I’m going to stomp all over your face with golf spikes.”

He added: “I’m going to win this for the state of Pennsylvania. And we’re throwing you out of office. Because I’m sick and tired of your negative ads. Governor Wolf, I am bound and determined, I am going to vote you out of office.”

A spokesperson for Wagner told Penn Live that the statement was “not to be taken literally,” adding: “He wanted them to be a metaphor for how he will approach the final stretch of the campaign.”

In a statement to The Daily Beast, Wolf spokeswoman Beth Melena asked: “Was Wagner channeling John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, or Rambo in his latest unhinged rant?” She attached a link to a YouTube video in which Wagner boasted of those three names being his three personalities.

Wolf’s running mate, Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, tweeted that Wagner “has lost it.” He added in a phone conversation with The Daily Beast: “Wagner’s campaign has been in a death spiral for a while now but this one sets it off.”

Wolf, who first took office in 2015, has consistently led Wagner in public polling by double digits. Wagner also recently held a fundraiser headlined by Fox News host Jeanine Pirro who was reportedly paid $24,500 to participate.