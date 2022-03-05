GOP Congressman Decries Fauci’s ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ in Same Breath as Ukraine

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) on Friday lobbed some outlandish accusations against Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Centers for Disease Control, and—presumably to cover all his bases—the federal government as a whole.

Describing their actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Roy accused them of “crimes against humanity”—the same term that describes the Armenian genocide, the Rwandan genocide, and apartheid in South Africa.

The GOP congressman uttered this detached and dangerous comment on Fox News, during an interview with Tucker Carlson fill-in Will Cain.

After Cain devoted a segment to why “the mainstream media doesn’t care about” Fauci anymore, Roy wanted to make it clear that the alleged misdeeds of the nation’s top infectious diseases doctor shouldn’t be forgotten.

Roy began by claiming that Fauci and the CDC “want to sweep the facts under the rug” regarding the number of deaths caused by COVID-19, implying that the “actual” number is less than reported—something that Republicans elsewhere have theorized, even as pro-Trump, vaccine resistant counties have far higher death rates.

Then, noting the ongoing war in Eastern Europe, Roy said, “We are looking at that and we are talking about war crimes. I want to talk about the crimes against humanity that have been perpetrated by Anthony Fauci, the CDC and the federal government against the American people.”

The victims of these “crimes,” according to Roy, are those who had adverse reactions to the vaccine—specifically those who contracted myocarditis, a rare inflammation of the heart muscle. Roy also referenced those who lost their jobs due to vaccine mandates, children whose learning ability was negatively affected by wearing masks, and those with mental health issues that may have been exacerbated by pandemic-related restrictions.

“When are we going to have accountability for Anthony Fauci?” Roy asked, later pledging to “get some answers” should Republicans win back Congress in the 2022 midterms. “He is missing right now for one reason and one reason only: the Democrats are looking at the polls.”

“It wasn’t dead Americans that made Democrats move. It wasn’t dead Americans that made Fauci go away. It was polls,” Roy alleged, perhaps overlooking how the largest military invasion in Europe since World War II has pushed many cable news guests to the side.