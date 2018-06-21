GOP Congressman Mike Coffman to Trump: Fire Stephen Miller Now

Republican Rep. Mike Coffman, who faces a tough reelection this year in Colorado, on Thursday afternoon called on President Trump to fire senior policy adviser Stephen Miller.

“The President should put a General, a respected retired CEO or some other senior leadership figure on the job of making sure each and every child is returned to their parents,” Coffman tweeted. “And the President should fire Stephen Miller now. This is a human rights mess. It is on the President to clean it up and fire the people responsible for making it.”

He additionally announced that he will visit the U.S.-Mexico border this weekend to “see the situation firsthand and learn more about what needs to get done.”

Coffman joined Democrats on Thursday in voting against the more conservative of a pair of immigration-reform bills being considered in the House of Representatives this week.

Following a firestorm and a series of stories detailing awful trauma for children separated from their parents, President Trump signed an executive order ending the practice on Wednesday. But there is no current plan to reunite families that had already been separated.

Coffman represents Colorado’s sixth congressional district which has been viewed a toss-up as prognosticators. The suburban district voted for Hillary Clinton by a nine-point margin in 2016, even as Coffman has served since 2009.