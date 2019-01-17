GOP Congressmen Meet With Holocaust-Denying Troll Chuck Johnson

Notorious alt-right figure and Holocaust denier Chuck Johnson met with two Republican lawmakers in Congress on Wednesday.

Johnson’s visit was first noted by a HuffPost reporter, who tweeted a picture of Reps. Andy Harris (R-MD) and Phil Roe (R-TN) walking with Johnson.

Johnson, a former Breitbart reporter, has denied the magnitude of the Holocaust, expressing doubt that gas chambers were real and questioning whether six million Jews were really killed — a figure that has been well-documented by scholars and historians. He also ran crowdfunding efforts for white supremacist causes, including the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer.

In statements, the lawmakers confirmed that they had met with Johnson to discuss genetic testing and DNA, but claimed they weren’t aware of Johnson’s history of making racist statements. The meeting came on the same day the House held off on a vote to censure Rep. Steve King (R-IA) for comments defending white supremacists.

Harris said in a statement that he was “unaware of [Johnson’s] previous associations.”

“Of course I disavow and condemn white supremacy and anti-semitism,” the statement reads.

Johnson used his meeting with the congressmen to push for “increasing the number of sequenced genomes for research,” according to a statement provided by a Roe staffer.

“Congressman Roe was not aware of this individual’s viewpoints nor were they discussed during their brief meeting, and had the congressman been aware he would not have agreed to take the meeting,” the statement reads. “White supremacist and anti-Semitic views are abhorrent and have no place in our society.”

Johnson didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Despite his unsavory past, Johnson has had access to other members of Congress before. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) invited Johnson to the 2018 State of the Union address, and once arranged a meeting between then-Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.