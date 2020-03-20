GOP Stimulus Plan Is a Trillion-Dollar Trump Re-Election Fund

It’s revolting to watch these Trump press conferences.

The President of the United States standing up there in the midst of this crisis—we started March with 89 cases; as I write, on March 19, we’re above 11,000—picking fights with the press, still insistently saying “Chinese virus,” taking credit for things he didn’t do, bragging about how it would all be much worse if he hadn’t banned travel from China. It’s terrifying, just terrifying to think that this man is the one in charge right now. He is essentially still not doing a goddamn thing about this. Where are these promised tests?