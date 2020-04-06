GOP Gangsters Hijack the Coronavirus to Try and Steal the Election

It’s another new low for America’s leading racketeer-influenced and corrupt organization, formerly known as the Republican Party: Now, they’re trying to use this deadly pandemic to steal an election.

Surprised? Of course you aren’t.

It’s happening in Wisconsin, where the state is moving ahead with Tuesday’s primary even though every sane person agrees that it’s madness to do so under these circumstances. Democrats from Governor Tony Evers on down want to move the primary to May 19 and conduct it largely by mail. A reasonable delay in the name of public health. No one would be disenfranchised. Indeed quite the contrary, probably, since vote-by-mail participation rates in the states that use it are high—certainly a hell of a lot higher than turnout in an election held in a state where people are under order to stay home.