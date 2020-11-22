GOP Governor to Trump: ‘Stop Golfing and Concede’

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan became the latest Republican to break with President Trump on Twitter, telling the outgoing commander-in-chief Sunday to “stop golfing and concede” rather than keep trying to overturn the election’s results.

The skirmish began after Hogan made an appearance on CNN, where he told Jake Tapper that he was "embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up" about Trump’s refusal to leave office. In response, Trump tweeted out a Breitbart story about Hogan’s purchase of flawed COVID-19 tests from South Korea, a story first reported by the Washington Post.

“This RINO will never make the grade,” Trump wrote. “Hogan is just as bad as the flawed tests he paid big money for!”

In response, Hogan wrote, "If you had done your job, America's governors wouldn't have been forced to fend for themselves to find tests in the middle of a pandemic."

So far, very few members of Trump’s party have acknowledged Joe Biden as president-elect. On Saturday, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) — who is not running for re-election — called on Trump to stop fighting the election in court. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) said Sunday Trump was in the right to challenge the election’s results, but it was “past time to start a transition.”

While Trump’s legal challenges continue to get shot down in court, most recently in Pennsylvania, the president himself has shied away from the public spotlight. As the COVID-19 death toll lurches past 250,000, as the G20 meets, as stimulus talks stall, Trump went golfing Saturday, for the fifth time since the election.