GOP Hopeful Sues Ex-Girlfriend Stephanie Grisham Amid Tell-All Book Tour

Max Miller, an Ohio congressional candidate and all-around “great guy” according to Donald Trump, filed a defamation suit against former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday. Grisham, Miller’s ex-girlfriend who is on a media tour promoting her tell-all book, has claimed Miller physically abused her during their relationship.

Allegations of Miller’s abuse began circulating Washington in July, when “three people familiar” with the pair’s relationship told Politico Miller had pushed Grisham against a wall and slapped her across the face after she accused him of infidelity.

On Tuesday morning, Grisham published an op-ed in the Washington Post, writing that she told then President Trump and then first lady Melania Trump that an unnamed ex “had become violent” but both “seemed totally unfazed about whether there was an abuser—another abuser—in their workplace.”

Hours later, Miller filed a suit in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, asking a Cleveland judge to force Grisham not to repeat the claims she’d made in the Washington Post during an interview with CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Chris Cuomo she had scheduled that afternoon.

However, Grisham told Tapper there had been “abuse in every way” in her and Miller’s relationship. “If there’s anything I can take away,” she said, “I’m almost stronger than ever now, and no one is ever going to abuse me again in any way, shape or form.”

Miller's attorney, Larry Zukerman, filed a 13-page complaint saying Grisham, in her Post op-ed made “libelous and defamatory statements” about Miller. The documents asserted Grisham had made the claims to sell copies of her tell-all memoir I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw At The Trump White House, which also hit shelves Tuesday.

The defamation suit seeks punitive damages from Grisham, and requests a preliminary injunction and restraining order on her.

Judge Emily Hagan denied the ex parte request for a temporary restraining order and set a hearing for October 13.

This is a developing story.