GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez: I’m Out for 2022 Because of Trump

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) said in an interview Thursday that he would not run for re-election in 2022 because of former President Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican Party.

Gonzalez was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, and the former president backed Gonzalez’s primary opponent in retaliation.

Speaking to The New York Times, Gonzalez called Trump “a cancer for the country” and said, “Politically the environment is so toxic, especially in our own party right now. I don’t believe he can ever be president again. Most of my political energy will be spent working on that exact goal.”

The Ohio Republican has served two terms in the House. Gonzalez also cited concerns for his two young children and a desire to spend more time with them in his choice not to run.