GOP Congressman Compares Trump to Jesus: Pontius Pilate Was Fairer Than Democrats

Well, it only took a few hours for a Republican to liken the president to the son of God himself.

During the House floor debate ahead of Wednesday evening’s historic impeachment vote, Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) compared President Donald Trump to Jesus Christ, claiming that the president has been treated less fairly by Democrats than Jesus was just before his crucifixion.

“I rise today in opposition not only to these articles of impeachment but in strong opposition to the process that has brought us to this point,” Loudermilk declared during his House speech, adding: “Our founders knew a government without constraints could accuse anyone of any crime at any time even without compelling evidence.”

Noting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last month that Trump should provide evidence to prove his innocence in the impeachment inquiry, Loudermilk said that “the Constitution also guarantees that the accused can call witnesses to testify on their behalf.”

Claiming that Trump and Republicans were “continually denied that right throughout this process,” the Georgia lawmaker groused that Democrats have prevented the president from both questioning the “so-called whistleblower” and finding out the person’s identity.

“Before you take this historic vote today, one week before Christmas, keep this in mind,” Loudermilk exclaimed. “When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers.”

“During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than Democrats afforded this president in this process,” he concluded.