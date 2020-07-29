GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert, Who Refused to Wear a Mask, Now Has Coronavirus

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) has tested positive for coronavirus after refusing to wear a mask while in the Capitol.

The lawmaker was set to travel with President Donald Trump to Texas Wednesday, but his positive result was caught in the pre-screening process. Gohmert said last month that he would not wear a mask around the Capitol because he was being regularly tested for the virus.

“[I]f I get it,” he told CNN in June, “you’ll never see me without a mask.”

Gohmert, who was in attendance at Tuesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General William Barr, is the seventh representative to contract the virus. He was spotted without a mask on Tuesday speaking with Barr within an arm’s length prior to the hearing.

Gohmert has continuously struck a defiant tone on the topic of masks. When pressed on his decision not to wear a mask in June, Gohmert insisted that because he is regularly tested he does not need to wear one. At a meeting at the White House in May, Gohmert pointed his attack at members of the media.

“We had tests and nobody in here has the coronavirus unless it’s somebody in the media,” Gohmert said at the meeting. “So the only reason we would wear masks is if we were trying to protect ourselves from you, in the media. And we’re not scared of you.”

He is one of a cluster of Republican members of Congress who have refused to wear masks, despite party leaders including Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) wearing them around the Capitol. Several Republican representatives were chastised during the Barr hearing Tuesday for not wearing masks in the hearing room.

Lawmakers who have previously tested positive for the virus include Reps. Mario Diaz Balart (R-FL), Neal Dunn (R-FL), Morgan Griffith (R-VA), Mike Kelly (R-PA), Ben McAdams (D-UT), Tom Rice (R-SC), and Sen. Rand Paul (R-TN).