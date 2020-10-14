GOP Screwed Up Kansas So Badly a Democrat Might Win Senate Seat There

The day Donald Trump was elected president, Barbara Bollier’s own political future was also at risk.

She was a moderate Republican in Kansas then, the kind of politician that had been largely pushed aside by conservatives in her own party. But that didn’t stop the retired anesthesiologist and then state representative from trying to catapult herself to an open state Senate seat held by the GOP in a district favorable to her centrist approach.

After a stressful campaign against a Democratic opponent, Bollier would go on to win the office representing a district on the Kansas side of the Kansas City suburbs. And Trump would go on to be president.