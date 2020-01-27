The GOP Isn’t Exonerating Trump — It’s Indicting Itself

The lesson of Watergate was that facts matter. The question presented by Ukrainegate is whether that is still true.

Donald Trump’s presidency has been marked by willful disregard of facts, and of reason itself. But while the president’s positions may be unhinged from reality, they always makes sense when viewed from one perspective: that of Trump’s self-interest.

Trump insists that Republicans accept the utter “perfection” of his actions, including the coercive threats to Ukraine’s president that triggered his impeachment. And Trump is likewise demanding that Republican senators participate in his absurd effort to cover up his effort to coerce Ukraine to manufacture dirt on Joe Biden, despite the fact that the key facts about his criminal scheme have already been uncovered and were systematically presented by the House managers during last week’s trial.