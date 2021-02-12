GOP Senators Must Choose—the United States or Donald Trump

How can any patriotic American watch the two days of the House managers’ powerful presentation and not only want to hold Donald Trump responsible for inciting the insurrection–but demand he be held accountable?! How could a patriot watch the people Trump incited—as countless insurrectionists told us point blank he did—sack our Capitol to prevent the certification of the election, kill a police officer, and injure 140 other officers and not vocally denounce Trump?!

How?! You tell me, because I can’t make sense of it.

Yes, I know it’s potentially dangerous to get into who is a patriot versus who is a traitor when it comes to political issues. But here’s the thing: The attack on Jan. 6 is not—and can never be—viewed as a typical political issue.