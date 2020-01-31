GOP Zombies Lurch Toward an Inevitable End

On Thursday, Rand Paul tried (and failed) to get Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to publicly say the name of the whistleblower.

It was the latest eye-rolling move by Republicans who have decided to protect Trump, regardless of the evidence—a decision that seems irrevocable after Lamar Alexander announced Thursday night that he would vote against witnesses—and no matter what kind of crazy theories or gambits they have to undertake.

Whether it’s obsessing over outing a whistleblower, threatening to call Hunter Biden as a witness, or suggesting that it doesn’t matter if Trump committed a quid pro quo, today’s Republicans are pathetic, embarrassing, and disappointing.